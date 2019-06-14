Clarion Chukwuora Becomes Born Again

Nollywood veteran actress, Clarion Chukwuora has joined the list of celebrities who have given their life to Christ and proud of the bold move. The actress made this known via her instagram page on Sunday June 9,2019.

According to her, she was known for starring in movies back in the days where she played the role of a bitch and lived a life of all the glitz and glamour, but now she has joined Christ.

“My testimony as an actress, I played the role of the bitch and life was all about glamour and glitz. Though I was the humanitarian type, I didn’t realise that with Christ there are no half measures. But today, He has saved me, John 3:16, and like the Apostle Paul, Romans 1: 16. I will glorify His name because he has appointed me for others to be saved.

“Acts 1:18 Jesus is the ultimate, do you know him?, Are you saved? Do you have a-one-on-one relationship with Jesus Christ today as I do? If so what is your testimony”, she said in appreciation .

Clarion Chukwuora is one of the biggest names to have come out of Nollywood in the ‘80s and ‘90s and well respected in the circle. She is the mother of the popular music director, Clarence Peters.

Recall that the last big celebrity who actually made the news about giving her life to Christ is Veteran singer, Charly Boy. About a year ago Charly Boy revealed that he had given his life to Christ at the popular Christ Embassy Church in Abuja. Rev. Tom then ministered to him privately and he gloriously accepted Christ and was born again.