Avengers Star, Chris Pratt Weds Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter

Love is a beautiful thing and many people only get to experience it in movies. However, some couples are lucky enough to find true love and they seal it with marriage. Going by the recent happening on social media, love seems to elude many actors and actresses, but several of them still give it a chance.

Hollywood actor, Chris Pratt has tied the knot with the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony on June 9,2019. Pratt’s wife Katherine who appears to be actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’ daughter, shared a lovely snap from the occasion as she expresses joy about going on this life time journey with the one she loves.

She wrote: “Yesterday was the best day of our loves, we become husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giogio Armani, who created a once-in-a-life-time dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”