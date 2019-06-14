Airport Police Prosecutes 88 Offenders In Months – Spokesman

The Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) Police Command yesterday said it prosecuted no fewer than 88 persons in court for committing various offences between January and April 2019.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Joseph Alabi, disclosed this in an interview he granted newsmen in Lagos.

Some of the suspects were charged with assault; stealing, obtaining by false pretenses as well as unlawful entry and touting.

These are offences that contravene the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) By-Laws.

Alabi said that the command made 125 arrests and secured 19 convictions within the period.

The spokesman said 35 persons were still under investigations while 69 others were awaiting trial.

He said the command was committed to making the airport and its environs safe and secure for travellers, airline operators and its other users.

Alabi also told newsmen that 26 officers from the command were promoted recently. This had further boosted their morale in the discharge of their duties.

Alabi said: “It is evident that security has improved at the MMIA”.