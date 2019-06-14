Activist Urges Obaseki To Settle Political Rift

Edo State-based human rights activist and founder, One Love Foundation, Patrick Osagie Eholor, last Wednesday, asked the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to settle his political differences with his party to avoid using the people of the State as scapegoats in the party’s political imbroglio.

He made the call in Benin City during a peaceful protest march organised by some human rights activists to draw the attention of the public to the non-inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly, which was due since last Monday.

According to Eholor, it was pathetic to observe that out of the 36 states of the federation, Edo was among the few whose House of Assembly had not been inaugurated.

“We are gathered here today for a very few peaceful protest to remind the governor of Edo State that the citizens deserve better.

“We are aware that most of the states have inaugurated their Houses of Assembly. This is our 7th House. We had hoped that by now, he would have transmitted to the Clerk of the House of Assembly, so that they can carry out the duty and functionality of democracy.”

Eholor called on the state governor to settle his impasse with his political party if there was any, rather than setting the people of the state backward politically as they could not continue to wallow in setback.