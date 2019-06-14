Activist Tasks Buhari On Election Sponsors

A seasoned activist and chieftain of the United Brothers’ of Opobo Kingdom (UBOK), Comrade Rawlings Goodluck Ubani, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to start his anti-graft war by compelling those that sponsored his election to unveil their sources of income.

In a chat with The Tide on Monday in Opobo Town, Ubani said that some of those who sponsored the President’s election in 2015 and 2019 respectively have not done any other jobs apart from holding public offices.

He stressed that they provided funds with which the President campaigned across the length and breadth of Nigeria and insisted that the President should let Nigerians know where they got money to fund his election, and the several billions of naira spent for vote buying.

According to him, “No one romancing with evil will be able to fight corruption because as it is today, President Buhari is romancing with corrupt people, especially his cabinet members and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership; he must first extricate himself from the avalanche of corruption”.

Ubani, who took a swipe at the Federal Government anti-corruption drive, described it as mere noise-making, witch-hunt and diversionary tactic to hoodwink the public into overlooking the seeming failure of the leadership to deliver on its electoral promises.

He averred: “If President Muhammadu Buhari knows exactly where the stolen funds are kept and the looters, he does not need all these public announcements, rather, he should make public names of those involved in the looting and bring back the so-to-speak stolen funds, location of which he has identified”.

“It is when he is able to return back the money that he should make announcements of recovered funds”.

“You don’t announce a process to the public, rather you announce the after effect because that is what is of interest to the people. It is like you are announcing that you know where armed robbers reside, won’t they relocate?”

He reminded the APC government to know that Nigeria of today is different from that of 1983 and that unlike 1983, nothing could stop them from demanding for their rights.

“President Buhari and his team should bear in their minds, that those planned efforts to brand the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a corrupt political party and suppress the good works of its leaders won’t work because Nigerians know that APC is surrounded with avalanche of corrupt people”.

He advised Buhari to treat the issue of corruption without looking at political parties and enemies.

Bethel Toby