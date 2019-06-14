2019 NYSF: Rivers Weightlifters Commence Preparations

Rivers State weightlifting Association has commenced preparation for the forthcoming 2019 edition of the National Youth Sports Festival (NYSF) scheduled to hold later this year in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Assistant coach of the body, Mike Oyekachi disclosed this Thursday during an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the Niger Street Sports venue, Port Harcourt.

According to him, the athletes have began preparations for the task ahead to ensure that they have a better outing when the competition gets underway, come August this year.

Though the children (athletes) are currently combining studies and training, since school is still in session by the time the long vacation begins, intensive preparation would take top shape as to further fortify the athletes to compete favourably at the Festival”, Coach Oyekachi said.

However, preparations have progressed to a reasonable level, saying that new techniques and skills were being taught during training sessions to help keep them (athletes) abreast and familiar with rules and regulation in the sport.

He thus urged them to be committed to preparation on ground and always exhibit discipline in all their dealings and remain focused.

It would be recalled that Ilorin has a straight-five hosting right, as they have hosted the NYSF twice and is expected to host more three times, including this year.