Unilever Launches ‘Everyday Essentials’ Store on Jumia

An e-commerce giant, Jumia says Unilever, a fast moving consumer goods manufacturer has officially launched its store on the platform.

The Head of Key Accounts and Brand Management, Jumia Nigeria, Steve Dakayi said in a statement that the store was tagged: “Everyday Essentials Store”.

Dakayi said that the development was a strategic opportunity for Jumia to increase the number of unique products listed on its platform, thereby expanding customers’ access to a wide variety of household products.

He also said that Unilever had used the opportunity to join the ranks of multinationals, who leverage on huge potential of e-commerce to create more visibility for their brands in Nigeria.

Dakayi said that the online store houses some of the company’s fast selling brands, such as Close-up Red Hot and Herbal lines, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Sunlight, Vaseline and Shea Moisture.

Also, Iqbal Farrukh, Modern Trade Director, Unilever said they were pleased to partner with Jumia to make their products available to customers and consumers by leveraging on technology through e-commerce channel.

“This is in line with our commitment to continuously seek innovative ways to make our products available and accessible to shoppers.

“Our message to consumers is that we will continue to live up to the commitment of making sustainable living a common place through our brands and operations.

“Apart from our relaunched Lifebuoy Soap, newly launched Pepsodent sensitive expert range and Shea Moisture, we have exciting new products planned for the year,” Farrukh said.

He said that the company’s shoppers on Jumia would be duly informed when new products would be launched.

Farrukh added that during the official flag off of the store, Unilever also launched the newly acquired Shea Moisture line of personal care products on Jumia’s platform.