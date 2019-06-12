Traditional Ruler Laments Increased Insecurity In Oyigbo

Perplexed by reported cases of armed robbery incidences, deadly communal conflicts and high level of kidnappings still ravaging many parts of Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State, a renowned traditional ruler and Paramount Ruler of Obure Autonomous Community, Egberu-Ndoki, Chief Gideon Chidi Lazarus, has said that Oyigbo people have experienced horrible and unprecedented armed robbery and kidnapping.

In a chat with The Tide yesterday in Egberu-Ndoki on the state of security in the area in particular and local government area in general, Lazarus called on Oyigbo residents, especially Ndoki people, to put their acts together for the interest of the future of the LGA.

He said; “our local government area had never had it so before in prevalent circle of crimes, kidnappings and killings, as well as cattle rustling, clash between farmers and herders, and the murder of innocent children, women and people on daily basis”.

The ruler expressed belief that a peaceful environment was the most fundamental prerequisite for progress and development of any society or nation.

He lamented that the society totally abandoned the ideology in our national politics and allowed personal attitude to override us.

According to him, “this character has resulted in the culture of winner takes it all, which brings about violence and atmosphere of insecurity that bedeviled our politics. I use this opportunity to urge politicians to come to terms with immediate demand to revamp our politics and phase out criminality in our national life.

He said that could be achieved through ability to reform the people’s attitude, focus on issue and maximize the nation’s interest, rather than prevalence culture of focusing on material needs, and stressed that political leaders must never treat the promises they make to the people with levity.

Lazarus admonished the political elite to keep promises to enhance credibility of leadership and raise the integrity profile of the leaders.

On the curbing of the insecurity in the area, Chief Lazarus appealed to relevant authorities, including the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to wade into the killings, kidnappings and armed rubbery in recent times, especially by the hoodlums, and noted that without the beefing up of security in the area, the matter must persist unattended to.

Bethel Toby