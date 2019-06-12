Soybeans Consumption Good For Children’s Health Growth – Director

The Director, Planning, Bauchi State Planning Commission, Alhaji Lawal Bako, has advocated the frequent use of soya beans in meals of children.

Speaking in Bauchi yesterday at a Food Fair organised by Mennonite Economic Associates (MEDA), a non-governmental organization, Bako said consumption of soya beans would help in reducing budgetary allocation for child healthcare in the State.

According to him, soybeans has numerous nutrients that helps in body growth, thus reducing cases of ailment in children.

“Soya beans can add variety and nutritional value to children’s diets without sacrificing taste.

“Soyfoods are readily accepted and enjoyed by children and adolescents as tasty alternatives to meat and dairy products,” Bako said.

The director said key benefits of soya were its high protein content, vitamins, minerals and insoluble fibre.

Bako stressed that introducing soybeans early in life may help children develop healthy eating pattern that would last for life.

He commended MEDA for exposing women to various recipes using soya beans, stressing that it would change the perception of people of the grain as not only being cash crop, but also a valuable food crop.

Earlier, the MEDA Market System Analyst, Mr Illiya Shuabu, said that the food fair was organised sequel to a two-day training for 50 women in Bauchi Local Government Area on the use of soya beans in various recipes.

“MEDA trained 50 women in various daily meals which add more nutrients to our dishes.

“As households begin to gain knowledge on various soya beans recipes, it will create a market for the women that produce it,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MEDA is working on value chain of three food items, namely Rice, Groundnuts and Soya beans, sensitizing women in seven selected local government areas that includes; Bauchi, Ganjuwa, Toro, Warji, Katagum, Jama’are and Dass.