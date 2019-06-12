South-South CAN Gets New Leadership

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) South South has elected new executive that will pilot the affairs of the organization for the next two years

The election took place at the CAN Secretariat in Port Harcourt, and was supervised by the national officers of the association

Those elected include, Archbishop Isreal Ege from Bayelsa, chairman, Rev Dr Ifeanyi Okereke, treasurer and her eminence, Archbishop, Elizabeth Paul-Obelley, Assistant Secretary.

Speaking at the event, the National General Secretary of CAN, F.B Daramola lauded members of the association for the maturity and understanding exhibited during the election.

He urged them to remain united and be their brothers’ keeper, adding Christian community would become laughing stock if Christians did not work in unity

Also speaking, the National Director, for Legal and Public Affairs CAN, Evangelist Kwanmkur Samuel expressed happiness with the conduct of the election, adding that the unity that characterized the election was commendable

The Legal and Public Affairs Director while congratulating the new executive on their emergence called for total support from members to enable them succeed.

In his own speech, the out going chairman, South South CAN, His eminence, Archbishop Godswell Avmukpa thanked members of the association for the opportunity given them to serve and urged them to extend such gesture to the incoming executive

Earlier in his acceptance speech, the new chairman of CAN in South South, His eminence, Archbishop Isreal Ege thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would run a consultative administration.