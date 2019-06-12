Six members of the Imo State House of Assembly on Monday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.
The lawmakers announced their defection in a letter they addressed to the Speaker and read by the Clerk of the House during plenary.
While five of the lawmakers, until their defection on Monday, were members of the Action Alliance; one of them was of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.
The AA lawmakers who defected to the PDP are Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise), Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise).
Six Imo Lawmakers Defect To PDP
