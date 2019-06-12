Senate Presidency: HURIWA Hails Lawan’s Win Over Ndume

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has reacted to the election of Senator Ahmed Lawan and OvieOmo-Agege as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

Our correspondent reported yesterday that while Lawan defeated Senator Ali Ndume to emerge as President of the Ninth Assembly, Omo-Agege floored immediate past Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, to become the DSP.

HURIWA, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, described the election as free and fair.

The statement pointed out that the election of Senator Ahmed Lawan by the newly inaugurated Senate as Senate President was relatively and comparatively free, fair, transparent, as it endorsed the process, stressing that Lawan’s manifest zeal and relentless campaign seem to have paid off with a clear majority of over 76 senators voting for him.

The rights group said, “What this victor, which is overwhelming, means is that his mandate is legitimate, contrary to the widely speculated insinuations that he may have peremptorily bought the votes prior to the actual conduct of the election inside and within the precincts of the hallowed red chamber of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Also, his election may have confirmed the widely circulated and anticipated aspiration of the leadership of two leading political parties for party supremacy to reign.