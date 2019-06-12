Rivers Muslims Pilgrims Board Lauds Wike On Dev

The Rivers State Muslims Pilgrim’s Welfare Board has described the victory of Chief Nyesom Wike at the last governorship election in Rivers State as the will of God.

The Sole Administrator of the Board, Alhaji Mustapha Jackrich who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Monday, described Governor Wike as a leader with desperate passion to promote the wellbeing of the people of Rivers State.

“It is the love for people of the state and the commitment to put in place massive infrastructure for rapid socioeconomic development and the love demonstrated towards Muslims in the state proven shown him to be a detribalised leader,” he said.

Alhaji Jackrich commended the governor for the sponsorships of Muslims for the annual Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, stressing that the governor’s sponsorship for the pilgrimage has also benefited Muslims who are not indigenes of Rivers State, describing it as a step in the right direction.

The sole administrator also used the occasion to facilitate with the governor over his reelection and subsequent swearing in and commended Muslims for their supports to the governor during the election.

Alhaji Jackrich also commended the vivid efforts made by the governor to tackle the security challenges of the state, adding “going by what we all know about Governor Wike, very soon the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past in Rivers State.”

He pledged the continued support of the Muslim community to enable the Wike’s second term a huge success and urged the governor to apply the same zeal in actualizing the promise he made to tackle insecurity and develop the Agricultural sector of the state’s economy.

According to him, achieving that would go a long way in improving the economy of the state and equally expose farmers and agriculturists in the state to current dynamics of their endeavour, and introduce them to new synergy for higher productivity.

The Muslim leader called on the people of the state to keep supporting the government of Wike to enable him improve on the unprecedented result recorded in the first tenure of his selfless leadership. “The elections are over and what is expected of every well-meaning person in this state is to extend supportive hand to the administration for optimal result,” he said.