Red Cross Sets Up Health Working Care Group To Check Attacks

The International Committee of the Red Cross(ICRC) in Rivers State says it has set up an Health Care Working Group to check attacks on health personnel.

An official of Red Cross and lecturer at a one day workshop on,” Health Care in Danger” organised by ICRC in conjuction with the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Port Harcourt yesterday, David West said the committee will arm health personnel to avert dangers.

The Committee is made up of health practitioners and bodies, including government is to protect and avert frequent attacks on health personnel.

West decried that frequent kidnapping, killing and violence against health care personnel was posing danger to health care delivery, hence the Red Cross is intervening to curb the trend.

Part of the mandate of the body is to reduce the health care , safety and emergency gaps caused by the malaise of kidnapping and killing of medical personnel on the field.

Stressing that such step will reduce challenge, he called on journalists to help publicise and condemn attack on medical personnel, since society is negatively affected in the end.

On her part, Sophie Uduma, another ICRC official, said the Red Cross is doing so much to cover the gaps in medical care and emergency in the country.

She stated that most of the work of Red Cross is focused on how to manage crisis and emergency, noting that it’s now concentrating in Cross River where refugee from neighbouring Cameroon are flooding into Nigeria.

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, Stanley Job Stanley, thanked the body for the workshop and challenged journalists to use knowledge acquired to better their work.