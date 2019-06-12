Police Comb Bushes, Creeks For Kidnapped Expatriates In Rivers

The Police in Rivers State have said they are close to rescuing three expatriates that were kidnapped in Andoni Local Government Area by unknown gunmen last Saturday; even as their whereabouts are still unknown.

This is coming on the heels of Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive to the people of Andoni to take immediate measures to rescue the expatriates or face the withdrawal of government recognition for their traditional rulers and the stopping of the Local Government Area’s section of the Unity Road.

But speaking with The Tide last Monday, spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni said men of the command in partnership with other security operatives were combing bushes and creeks in Andoni to ensure that the foreigners were rescued unhurt.

Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), however, said that though reports had it that three expatriates were abducted, the command is aware of two; even as he said the hoodlums would be arrested and made to face the law.

The State Police image maker further said, “We have put in place necessary machinery that will engender the timely release. The Commissioner of Police has given matching orders to heads of tactical units to relocate to Andoni LGA to ensure that the victims are released in record time.

“We are working with the communities, with the local fishermen and they are showing genuine commitments towards ensuring that the victims are rescued. Our men are combing bushes and creeks in search of them. We will also ensure that those behind this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the law.

“I assure you that we are closing in on them. With the clues we have, soon they will be rescued,” Omoni, the State Police image maker assured.

The Tide recalls that the expatriates working on the Unity Road project were abducted by yet-to-be identified gunmen who came in a speed boat from the Andoni section and whisked them off to an unknown destination.

Dennis Naku