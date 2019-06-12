Ondo: Female Politicians Want Deputy Governorship Slot

The Association of Female Politicians in Ondo State has advocated that the position of deputy governor be conceded to women across all political parties ahead of the gubernatorial election in 2020.

A former Commissioner for Women Affairs and one of the leaders of the association, Mrs Olawumi Ohwovoriole made the call last Tuesday in Akure at a press conference in commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Ohwovoriole said female politicians, irrespective of political affiliations, came together to celebrate the June 12 Democracy Day and 20th anniversary of uninterrupted democratic rule.

She said it was time women were given the 35 per cent affirmative action and equity in political processes.

“We female politicians in Ondo State, irrespective of our political parties, operating under Association of Female Politicians, came together in celebration of June 12 Democracy Day and the 20th anniversary of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

“We conducted a historical scan of the political participation of women in Ondo State and Nigeria at large and observed that over the 20-year period from 1999-2019, Ondo State women have continued to witness abysmal representative percentages across the state.

“In elective offices and legislative arm, the highest representation ever attained by women in Ondo State was 11% in 2011 with three women elected to Ondo State House of Assembly as against the recommended 35% affirmation, which is operative under the law.

“This unacceptable low representation further reduced, drastically, to 3.8 per cent with just one female representative presently in the state House of Assembly and none in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“The same trend is observed in the state allocation of appointments through which, persistently, few women are allowed the golden opportunity of service to their state and nation relative to the men in spite of the tireless political participation of women in Ondo State,” she said.