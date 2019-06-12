NEPC Will Improve Exports, Increase Revenue Through – Awolowo

The Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, says Service Compact (SERVICOM) Charter will enable the council improve on exports and increase revenue for the country.

Awolowo said yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of NEPC Service Charter that the document was put together by the council’s SERVICOM Unit.

“ I am convinced that efficient service delivery at NEPC will ultimately translate to improved exports, inclusive growth and increased revenue for government.

“We hope to fully achieve NEPC’s vision of making the world a market place for Nigerian non-oil products and services.

“To this end, we expect our customers to constantly evaluate our performance and provide feedback on how to improve such services,’’ he said.

Awolowo said the charter was a commitment to improving service delivery and an assurance to members of the public that the council staff would discharge their responsibilities in line with the teneth of the document.

He said the mission of the council was to spearhead the diversification of the Nigerian economy by expanding and increasing non-oil exports for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

According to him, in order to achieve the mission, the council needs to provide prompt and efficient service to its clients.

Awolowo said that since inception in March, 2004, SERVICOM had remained as one of the effective public service machineries institutionalised to ensure customer satisfaction by ministries, departments and agencies.

“The charter is in line with the need to provide prompt and adequate service that will change the narratives of the contribution of non-oil export sector of the economy,’’ he said.

Awolowo said the charter was an operational tool to guide the council’s business conduct with clients, the exporters, and other stakeholders.

He said the charter would enable the council provide efficient services as Trade Promotion Organisation in line with expected international best practices.

The NEPC Director of Policy and Strategy, Mr Sid Aliyu, said when reviewing the charter that other purposes of the document were the council’s commitment to providing best services and communicate rights