NCMI Partners CISI UK, Strengthen Nigerian Capital Market

In its determination to strengthen the growth of the capital market, the Nigerian Capital Markets Institute (NCMI) yesterday partnered the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).

The Tide source reports that NCMI is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC’s) educational and training arm of the Nigerian capital market’s regulator.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Lagos, SEC’s Acting Director-General, Ms Mary Uduk, said that the commission’s vision was for NCMI to become a world-class training institute.

Uduk said that SEC, in furtherance of this vision, entered into partnership with the CISI (UK) to ensure professionalism in the market.

“As you all know, SEC has a dual mandate to regulate and develop the Nigerian capital market.

“In furtherance of its developmental mandate, NCMI was established in 2004 to promote human capacity development and bridge the knowledge gap in the financial services sector, with particular reference to the capital markets.

“The Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) offers a wide range of specialised training designed to equip market practitioners with the skills and technical knowledge needed for the efficient operation of our capital market,’’ she said.

Uduk said both institutions would collaborate to develop and strengthen the regulatory examinations currently being run by the NCMI.

She added that they would also work closely to develop Nigeria-specific content for CISI’s professional refresher which shall form part of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for market operators in Nigeria.

“Finally, NCMI will undergo the accreditation process and be recognised as an Accredited Training Partner (ATP) of CISI which will enable it conduct training sessions for market participants who choose to undertake CISI’s Introduction to Securities and Investments (IISI).

Also speaking, CISI Chief Executive Officer, Mr Simon Culhane, expressed optimism that the collaboration would benefit investors in the capital market greatly.

Culhane said that the signing of the agreement would lead to a relationship that would help improve standards in the Nigerian Capital markets in a bid to make it perform better.

“The CISI will develop a Nigerian capital market regulatory examination. In combination with CISI’s International Introduction to Securities and Investment, this will form part of the mandatory training for Potential Capital Market Operators (PCMO) run by NCMI.