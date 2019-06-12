NAEC’s Ex-DG Joins Bayelsa Guber Race

A former Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Franking Erepamo Osaisai, has declared his interest to contest for the Bayelsa State Governorship election slated for November 16.

Osaisai publicly declared his ambition during a church service at the St. John’s Anglican Church in his Koluama village in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Among those who attended the service were clergymen, traditional rulers from Koluama Council of Chiefs, community members and associates of Osaisai.

He told the congregation during the service christened, ‘Solemn Declaration of Interest’, that he found it necessary to return to the church where his humble beginning started, to make his governorship intent known.

The former University of Port Harcourt lecturer said it was God’s grace that picked him as a chorister in the Anglican Church in his village and took him to the zenith of his career, becoming the first chief executive officer of the NAEC