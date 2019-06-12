Monarch Tasks Rivers People On Impartation Of Skill

Rivers people have been called to learn how to use their skill and knowledge to impart on the people’s lives, in order to bring about even development.

The Eze Oha Evo III, King (Dr) Leslie N. Eze(JP), made the call at the weekend shortly after his Convocation Ceremony at the Gospel Friends Association (GOFA) Nigeria at the Evangelical Church Winnig All (ECWA) in Port Harcourt.

The Nyerisi Eli Woji, Eze Gbakagbaka, who bagged a doctorate degree in theology, pointed out that acquired skills and knowledge ought to be shared and not be hoarded.

Eze Eke, who blamed most of the societal ills on moral decay, said that with Christ in the system every sector would be revived.

He reasoned that if people could put Christ forward in all their actions, that every other challenge would be a thing of the past.

The traditional ruler, who hinted that the convocation was the second time in the state revealed that he would use the skill and knowledge acquired to impact on the society by spreading the word of God through peaceful leadership style.

The Nyerisi Eli Woji/ Eze Woji XII, maintained that peaceful leadership is by example.

Also speaking, the Rector of the institution, Rt, Rev Egba Awo, urged the new graduands to bring about change in the society through the training gained in the institution.

Awo pointed out that both the spiritual and vocational skill acquired during the training was enough to bring about the expected change, if the graduands could work in that light.

Awo who doubles as a lecturer in the Imo State branch of the institution, tasked the graduands on the need to take their calling seriously, adding that God is watching them.

It could be recalled that Eze Gbakagbaka has been in the fore-front of peace crusade since he came to power in 2014.

King Onunwor/ Kiadum Edookor