Monarch Condemns Attack On Army

The paramount ruler of Bua Numuu Community in Gokana Local Government Area, HRH Panedom Badon (JP), has condemned in strong terms the recent attack on the army in the area by hoodlums.

Badon, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, said such was against the spirit of the Ogonis.

He expressed the view that arm struggle was not the best option especially now that the people of Ogoni are expecting the implementation of the UNEP report.

The Mene Bua II and paramount ruler, Bua Nummu, noted that any negative altercate from any quarter might render the ongoing clean-up process in the area in effective.

He expressed regrets that some people could still indulge in illegal oil bunkering in spite of governments warning against crimes.

According to him, activities like illegal oil bunkering pollute the area, if urgent steps were not taken by the appropriate authorities.

The Tide gathered that the recent attack on the army was carried out by some people suspected to be illegal oil bunkers when the Army attempted to arrest them.

He further explained that the Ogonis were known for peace and added that no meaningful project could be gotten through the barrel of the gun.

The monarch also called on his people to always be law-abiding to attract more government’s attention.

It will be recalled that the Ogoni and other parts of the state have been in the news in recent times due to activities of men of the underworld.