Latent Diabetes More Dangerous – Expert

An expert in Diabetes, Prof Cornelius Ngochindo, says the latent form of diabetes is more dangerous than the active phases, and hence more deadly.

Prof Ngochindo, who made this known in an exclusive interview recently, stated that the latent phase of diabetes is usually unidentifiable, except through systemic screening method.

“The most dangerous form (of diabetes) is latent, which can present itself unknown to the patient.

The patient can either be blind without signal (glaucoma), hypertensive, nephritic (kidney disease), Neurotic (Hypo/Hyper Gesthesis) pericarditis, leading to death.

“It is very difficult to know that one is diabetic unless there is systemic screening method”, he explained.

According to him, this is why it is important and necessary to ensure early detection in order to enhance a better and more effective follow-up and longer life span.

The Professor of Diabetology stated that the active phase of diabetics is the manifestation of what he called the “P-trials”, also known as 3 P-P-P.

This stage, he continued, is the manifestation of polyuria (excessive urination, polydipsia (excessive drinking), and polyphagia (excessive eating, leading to loss of weight).

He noted that latent phase can range from 5-10 years before it passes into the active phases, and does not have any clinical signs.

“It is therefore correct to note that when someone experiences diabetes active signs as stated above, the fellow has been diabetically sick clinically for more than five years”, he said.

Prof Ngochindo further stated that 22% of diabetes is through hereditary, 17% is caused by mode of life (sedentary life, poor feeding mode, etc), 10% by pregnancy, and 51% by environment.

Sogbeba Dokubo