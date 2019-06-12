Kidnapper Steal Baby In Church

A one-year-six-months old baby, Chibueze Ezechukwu, has been allegedly stolen by an unknown woman in a Catholic church in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Tide gathered that the child was stolen last Sunday at Ibah Pope Catholic Church, Awada Onitsha, while offertory was going on.

A source told our correspondent that the baby was being tended by a house-help, but the child-thief, who was said to be a woman deceived the house-help by giving her some money as offertory, and also opting to look after the baby for her to walk up to the altar and drop the money.

“The woman gave money to the house help that carried the baby to go and give offertory for her and told her to give her the baby. Before the girl came back from the offertory, she didn’t see the woman and the baby.

“She started looking for the woman and the baby up till now nowhere to find them. Please if anybody come across the baby, kindly report to the nearest police station,” she appealed.

Meanwhile, another missing girl has been found in Awka, wandering the streets in her school uniform and has been taken to the ‘B’ Division Police Station in Awka.