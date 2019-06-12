Kidnapped Expatriates: Andoni Monarchs Beg Wike For Time

The Chairman of Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Dr. Aaron .M. Ikuru (Ikwut vii) Okaan Ama of Ikuru Town has appealed to the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, to temper justice with mercy and give an extension of time as the ultimatum given the traditional rulers to rescue the kidnapped expatriates in their domain expires today.

The monarch who made this appeal during a press briefing in Port Harcourt said they are working tirelessly to ensure the safe release of the expatriates.

King Dr Ikuru further appealed for the government to pardon the traditional rulers as they have not relented in trying to ensure the safe release of the expatriates while believing God that they would return in a short time

He also noted that the people of Andoni Local Government Areas of Rivers State had strongly condemned, as well as call for the release of the kidnapped Lebanese expatriates working on the Unity road in Andoni.

King Dr .Ikuru added that the people of Andoni are worried and concerned especially in view of the economic value of the Unity road to Andoni.

“The kidnapping is pathetic and has aggrieved us. We the people of Andoni strongly condemn this treacherous act entirely, as it cannot be tolerated by the rulers of the LGA. Since the occurrence of this act, we the paramount rulers have not relented in our efforts to secure the release of the expatriates as well as bring the perpetrators of the evil act to book,” he said.

“We are also going round the communities to inform our people that any act of criminality forthwith should end in Andoni as it would not be acceptable and anyone involved in such act would be apprehended,” he said.

“We thank His Excellency, Chief Barr. NyesomWike the State Governor for everything he has been doing for the people of Andoni. We also want to let His Excellency know that the people of Andoni love him and will always support his administration”, he said.

Dr Ikuru also added that machineries has been put in place to ensure that this act will not reoccur in Andoni, adding that the state government should trust the paramount rulers as they will continue to do their best to ensure peace and tranquility in Andoni.

He also urged youths of the community to shun short-cut to success through armed robbery and kidnapping which has brought shame and disgrace to the people of Andoni.

He also called on all stakeholders of Andoni to come together at Obolo Hall at Ngo town on Saturday to discuss the issues affecting the community as well as proffer solutions.

Iragunima Benice