June 12: ‘Don’t Declare MKO Abiola President’ -Bode George Warns Buhari

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised those calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the late Chief MKO Abiola as a President posthumously.

According to him, the move may result in a constitutional crisis.

Despite giving the late Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election the highest honour in the country, Grand Commander of Federal Republic (GCFR), and declaring June 12 as replacement for May 29 as Democracy day, there has been sustained call on President Buhari to declare Abiola as president.

Reacting, George urged those making the calls not to plunge the nation into crisis, saying President Buhari had done enough by immortalising the late Abiola.

He told newmen: “Why are people talking like this? Is President Buhari the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)? So, President Buhari will now declare Abiola as a former President of Nigeria because he is President? We are throwing so many things into this issue.

“There are many bigger problems in this country. We are going to use that as a red letter day. Have we learnt any lessons from the fall-out of June 12? Those are things we should celebrate”.