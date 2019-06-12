Imo Legislature Orders Ihedioha To Overhaul Isiec

The Imo State Assembly, Owerri has passed a motion ordering the governor of Imo State, Rt.Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, to completely overhaul the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), Owerri for its optimum performance.

The motion was moved at the floor of the House by Hon. Ken Agbim (Ahiazu-Mbaise State Constituency) and seconded by Hon. Mike Iheanetu of Aboh-Mbaise Constituency under matter of urgent public importance.

According to the duo, the ISIEC headed by Ethelbert Ibeabuchi conducted the worst elections in the 27 local government areas of the state, last August, 2018, which produced the chairmen, the deputies and councilors in a very questionable manner, making the state a laughing stock in Nigeria.

They asserted that for the image of the state to be regained electorally, the governor was mandated to remove the chairman of ISIEC with immediate effect

In the same vein the House through another motion on matters of urgent importance by Hon. Chika Madumere (Nkwere State Constituency), mandated the state governor to retrieve the Assembly Quarters illegally purchased, leased out and occupied by unknown persons under Okorocha’s administration.

The motion equally empowered the governor to adequately set up a body that would review all the circumstances surrounding the occupancy of the said Assembly Quarters and expose those behind the criminal transactions. Hon. Chika maintained that the illegal occupation of the affected Assembly Quarters by those unknown occupants over the years had left the honourable members in many economic pains and thereby affecting their legislative inputs.

The House also passed a motion sponsored by Hon. Ngozi Obiefule of Isu Constituency, urging the governor to rehabilitate the Assembly Complex which is currently on the verge of collapsing, owing to massive destruction of the structure. She argued that if nothing was done very timely to arrest the ugly situation by the governor, calamity could occur.

Odinaka Valantine, Owerri