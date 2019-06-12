ILO Charges Delegates On Transformative Changes In World Of Work

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has challenged delegates to the International Labour Conference (ILC) to take responsibility for addressing transformative changes facing the world of work.

ILO Director-General, Mr Guy Ryder, said this while addressing an opening session of the Centenary ILC in Geneva, Switzerland with the theme “Work for a Brighter Future.”

The ILC was attended by nearly 6,000 delegates with representatives of Governments, workers and employers from the ILO’s 187 member states.

The ILC, which is also known as the ‘world parliament of labour’, is an annual meeting of the ILO and is scheduled to hold from June 10th to June 21.

According to Ryder, the world of work is facing the “most profound and transformative” changes seen in 100 years.

He urged delegates to the conference to take responsibility for addressing this “defining challenge”.

“The uncertainties and insecurities of our time underline just how fundamental the achievement of social justice is to stability and to peace, and how vital access to decent work is to the advancement of human well-being,” he said.

The Director General said that the Centenary ILC was dedicated to the future of work and of the ILO.

“This is about tackling the issues that most matter to people, at a moment when they see urgent need for answers and for action, and our collective capacity to provide them is in question.

“This is at a time when people seem to feel the need to take back control of their lives.”

“The fact is that the future of work will be the result of our decisions, our choices, our capacity to follow-up on them, our willingness to cooperate together and to make it the future of work we want, through the constant advancement of decent work, social justice and peace,” he said.

Ryder said that the ILO owed its unique longevity to three; its mandate for social justice, its tripartite composition, and its constant capacity to adapt and turn toward the challenges of change, rather than away from them.

Also, Swiss Federal Councillor, Mr Alain Berset, described the ILO’s mandate as the most ambitious international social contract in history.

Berset told delegates that Switzerland shared the fundamental values of the ILO, including social justice, social organisation and building global peace.

“In a period of growing inequality in working conditions there is a greater need than ever to ensure common standards between countries which is why the ILO’s future role will be so important,” he said.

Earlier, President, United Nations General Assembly, Ms María Garcés, noted that the world was facing great changes and challenges with millions in the informal economy or working in poverty.

She however said this has made the ILO’s vision and mission more important than ever for achieving social justice.

“In particular, technology has the potential to create productive jobs, support inclusivity, education and training, and fight discrimination.

She added that one of the greatest challenges facing the world of work was gender inequality, creating a situation that was both unjust and unsustainable.

“A future of work without gender equality was inconceivable,” she said.

More than 40 heads of government and state are scheduled to address the two-week long Conference.

During the conference nearly 6,000 delegates, representing governments, workers and employers would discuss transformative changes in the world of work.

It would also consider the adoption of a landmark ILO Centenary Declaration on the future of work as well as discuss violence and harassment at the workplace with a view to adopting a new international instrument. (NAN)