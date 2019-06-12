Ihedioha Reverses Imo University Status To Polytechnic, Appoints New Rector

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has reversed the status of the newly converted Imo State University of Agriculture and Technology, Umuagwo, to its earlier polytechnic status.

The immediate past Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, at the end of his administration elevated the polytechnic to a university status and appointed a Vice Chancellor.

Okorocha moved the polytechnic to Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

However, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the state government, Uche Onyeagucha last Monday, the governor reversed the institution to its original status and ordered for the reopening at its initial location.

Ihedioha then appointed an acting rector, following the retirement of Wance Madu.

The statement reads: “The visitor to Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo and the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha CON has directed the immediate reopening of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo for normal academic activities.

“Resultant upon the expiration of the tenure of the rector who has since proceeded on terminal leave, the most senior academic staff in the Polytechnic, Dr. Paddy N. Njoku is hereby appointed the acting rector of the Polytechnic effective from today June 10, 2019.

“The Polytechnic community and all stakeholders thereof are advised to cooperate and accord him all necessary support.”