Igala Nation Hails Unical VC Over Service

The Igala nation has lauded the selfless Commitment of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu to providing good and quality leadership.

This commendation was contained in an appreciation letter to the VC signed by the Publisher of Igala Arise Magazine and Convener, Arise Igala Leadership Awards and Lectures team, Onaji Okpanachi on behalf of the President, Kogi State Council of Chief and ‘Ata’ of Igala, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ameh.

According to the letter,it was in appreciation of the Vice Chancellor for promoting Igala culture as well as releasing members of the theatre group of the University to perform at the Arise Igala Leadership and Award night held at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

The theatre group performed the Legendary Inikpi play written and directed by a Lecturer in Unical, Prof. Emmy Ikanaba Unuja.

The letter further stated that the theatre group from Unical kept their audience “spellboard with artistry, creativity, discipline and theatrics that Arise Igala Magazine never experienced before since it’s inception”.

It added that “the production was not only well received by every member of the audience but the message of the selfless sacrifices of Princess Inikpi threw up the challenge to us all in search of selfless leadership and followership towards the development of Igalaland and of course, Nigeria.”

The letter stated that “Both the Arise Igala Leadership Awards and Lectures team, and the Arise Igala Magazine Board cannot thank you enough for releasing the cast and crew of this production to honour us. God will honour you, Sir.

“Once again, the Igala nation salutes your selflessness in providing good leadership, exemplified in the team that represented your University excellently with the said production,” it stressed.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar