Ghana head coach Kwesi Appiah has named his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Egypt.
Having made an almost instant U-turn on his decision to quit international football, the Black Stars leading goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, will lead his country’s attack.
Majeed Waris is arguably the biggest casualty following a solid season in France, but besides the striker’s omission, there were no real surprises with many familiar faces ready to set alight the Africa Cup of Nations once more.
Four-time champions Ghana, who last won the continental crown in 1982, have been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.
The Black Stars have finished within the top four at the last six AFCON tournaments. They will face South Africa in an international friendly match on Saturday in Dubai before making their way to Egypt.
Gyan To Spearhead Ghana’s Charge
Ghana head coach Kwesi Appiah has named his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Egypt.