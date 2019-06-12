FRSC Seeks Collaboratin With MDAs On Driver’s Licence

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on major stakeholders in the country to collaborate with the organisation in the task of processing and issuance of driver’s licence.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the call yesterday at a seminar organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

Oyeyemi, who was represented by a Deputy Corps Marshal, Mr Kenneth Nwaegbe, said that the organisation could not do the job alone, hence the need for effective support from other agencies.

He specifically urged ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government and non-governmental organisations to contribute to the effort to process and issue the document.

The FRSC boss said that the support of the MDAs and other stakeholders would enhance proactive measures already employed by the corps to make the road safer.

He said that the effort to reduce road accident and death should not be left for the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies alone.

Oyeyemi said: “FRSC has been addressing issues that concern road safety.

“One key area identified by the corps to achieving an improved road safety is the driver’s license administration.

“In a bid to ensure the sustenance of its integrity, the current process of production and issuance of driver’s license is hinged on a tripartite agreement under the auspices of Joint Work with Vehicle Inspection Office and Bureau of Internal Revenue.’’

He identified the demand for multiple licence under different identities and lack of standard training and testing, as some of the problems with the document.

Other challenges, he said, included high cost of production, power outage, poor network accessibility and inability to track applicants from training to issuance.