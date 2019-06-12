Four Persons In Custody Over Child Trafficking

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court presented over by F.N. Amanze has remanded four persons in prison custody on a four count charge of child abduction and intent to sell a baby.

The accused person; ThankGod Garrick, male, 43, Esther Joseph, female, 32, Glory Raphael, female, 40 and Maueen Martins female, 45 were said to have between April and September, 2018 at N05 Giwa Street, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, conspired amongst themselves to commit felony to wit; child abduction, thereby committed on offence punishable under section 516(A) of the criminal code, Cap 42, Vol III, laws of Federation of Nigeria, 1999.

The charged sheet stated in cCourt II that accused persons and others now at large on the same date and place at the aforesaid magisterial district did abduct baby Chinyere Nweke, female aged 5(five) days old from her parents thereby committed an offence punishable under section 27 of the child Rights Act, 2003.

The four accused persons were also charged with buying and selling of children, and punishable under section 39(1) and (3) of the child Right Act, 2003.

The accused persons who were allege d to have been in the business for a long time, were also charged with offence of selling one baby Blessing Elechi, punishable under section 371 of the Criminal Code Act Cap 42 Vol: II laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1999.

Favour Harry