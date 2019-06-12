FCT Bakers Appeal To FG, NAFDAC On High Tariffs

The FCT Chapter, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (MBCN) has appealed to the Federal Government and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to review the high tariff imposed on bakers.

The Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Nura Musa, made the appeal yesterday in a statement in Abuja.

He said that the NAFDAC had increased its tariffs on registration by 90 per cent and it could adversely affect their business.

“The registration fee for bakery which was N31,750 is now increased by 90 per cent, making it N89,750, while that of registration form which was N250 is now N2,500. Also the late Renewal of Registration licence from N15,000 has now been increased to N156,250,” he said.

He said that production without a Chief Baker that was formally N50,000 has been increased to N200,000 and tampering with Hold label which was N537,500 is now N3,375 million.

Other tariffs imposed included pack size extension that was N10,500 is now N84,000; change in pack design formerly N10,500, now N84,000 while change in product name formerly N21,000 now N84,000.

We appeal to the Federal Government and NAFDAC to assist the bakers to remain in business, because a lot of bakeries were flooding up and this process would further affect business.