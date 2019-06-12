Expatriates Kidnap: Andoni Residents Call For Release …As Police Intensifies Search

Sequel to the alledged kidnap of three expatriates on duty at the Ogoni/Opobo / Andoni Unity Road project last Sunday, residents of Andoni communities have called for the urgent and unconditional release of the foreigners by their abductors.

A cross-section of the people who spoke to The Tide in Port Harcourt, Monday condemned the act, describing it as criminal and detrimental to the development of the area.

The people expressed regrets that such level of crime could be meted on the foreigners whom they described as innocent and using their technical know-how for the good of the area.

They expressed optimism that should the security agency rise up to its duty, the hoodlums would be nabbed and made to face the wrath of the law.

According to the people, even though crime is associated with development, this level of crime particularly on expatriates is the height of it considering the relief and ease the work of the foreigners would bring to the area and its people.

They therefore called on the perpetrators of the evil act to release the expatriates and avert not just the anger of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike but that of God Almighty.

Meanwhile, the Rivers state Police Command said it was working round the clock to ensure the release of the expatriates.

Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni in a telephone said, “we are trying our best and hopeful that we will be successful”.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu