Exchange Of Visits Among Monarchs To Curb Violence

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema, His Majesty King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel has called for constant interaction among monarchs in the state to promote peace and stability across the state. King Bob-Manuel who said this during a solidarity visit by the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs led by the Amanyanabo of Ogu, King Nicolas Ibiebele Nimenibo said that monarchs have greater role to play in the resolution of crisis in the state.

He commended the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs for the solidarity visit, stressing that true friend is one who stays close in time of great need.

The Abonnema monarch also described the visit as a re-union between two sister Ijaw ethnic nationalities, adding that a sustained collaboration among the Kalabari and Okirika people would be mutually beneficial .

Earlier the Amanyanabo Of Ogu Kingdom, HM King Nicolas Ibiebele Nimenibo, said that commiserate with them over the violence that rocked the area during the February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly Elections, which led to the death of over 30 persons.

The Amanyanabo of Ogu explained that as brothers with a common history, it was necessary for them to re-establish and strengthen the age-long relationship that existed among the Kalabari and Okrika people long before Nigeria was amalgamated.

He condemned the incidents that led to the unfortunate loss of live, praying that such incident should never re-occur.

The Ogu Monarch used the occasion to congratulate the Amanyanabo of Abonnema on his elevation as a first-class monarch in Rivers State, adding that such development was well deserved and addresses the age-long agitation for chieftaincy stools recognition and elevation among the Ijaws of Rivers State.