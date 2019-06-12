Ex-International Faults Super Eagles’ Team List

The Project Manager of Real Madrid Football academy in Port Harcourt and former national team player, Eldred Abbey has faulted the players selected for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to hold in Egypt, next week, by Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr.

He stated that the list shows many discrepancies between home and foreign based, saying that most of the home based are better than foreign based players.

Abbey said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, and advised Rohr to emulate late Stephen Keshi’s team selection pattern, where home and foreign base were given equal opportunity to struggle for shirt.

“Most of our foreign based players played from the bench.

Keshi spent time to monitor home based players and discovered a lot of talents performed impressively at 2013 AFCON which we lifted the trophy.

As I speak most of our foreign based players played from the bench” Abbey said.

According to him, if Rohr, has been following Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), he would have discovered some good players that can make the list.

“Our number one goal keeper Francis Ozoho , who plays for Anorthosis Famafusta of Cyprus, does not even see reserved bench in his team in his club side’ he stated.

Kiadum Edookor