Enyimba Secures Top Spot

Enyimba secured top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League Championship play-offs after edging out oriental rivals, FC IfeanyiUbah 3-1 in their matchday four clash at the Agege Stadium on Monday night.

The Peoples Elephant sit at the top of the log with nine points from four games.

Reuben Bala gave Enyimba the lead in the 19th minute dribbling past Sharp Uzoigwe before slotting the ball into the net following a pass from Abdulrahmam Bashir.

IfeanyiUbah fought back and got the equaliser through Promise James in the 31st minute.

Bala restored Enyimba’s lead two minutes before the break firing the ball into the net after Uzoigwe initially blocked his shot.

Bashir got the third goal in the 56th minute to put the game beyond the Anambra Warriors.

The former Nasarawa United striker picked up a pass from Udeagha and shrugged off his marker before firing the ball home.

A win against Akwa United on the final day on Wednesday will see the Aba club a record eight NPFL title.