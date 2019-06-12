Edo Varsity Gets ICAN Certification

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has certified the Edo University, Iyamho in Edo State, to run ICAN certificate programmes in the university.

The institution was among the 24 universities, 14 polytechnics, three colleges of education and 19 tuition centres that received accreditation certificates from ICAN.

The certificates were presented to the institutions at the 2019 Award of ICAN Accreditation and Recognition Certificate ceremony, held in Lagos.

The Vice-Chancellor of Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, received the certificate on behalf of the university.

Speaking at the event, the President of ICAN, Alhaji Razaq Jaiyeola, said the certificate was issued to the university for meeting all the requirements needed to run certificate courses.

The ICAN boss charged the recipients to continue to maintain a high standard in their accounting courses for which they were duly certified. “Holding ICAN accredited certificate is a distinguished hallmark, and an endorsement of the institution’s capability to provide effective training for would-be chartered accountants,” he said.