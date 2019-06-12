Edo LG Presents N3.1bn Budget Proposal For 2019

The Etsako West Local Government of Edo has presented N3.1 billion budget proposal for 2019 fiscal year.

The council chairman, Mr Yakubu Musa, made this known while presenting the budget to the legislative arm of the council yesterday.

Musa said the budget showed recurrent expenditure of N2.3 billion while the capital expenditure was N741 million.

He said the budget was N200 million lower than that of 2018 which was N3.3 billion.

Musa said that the Economic sector had the highest allocation of N368 million, followed by Social sector with N289 million, Administrative sector, N69 million, Law and Justice received N14 million.

He said the proposal tagged “Budget of Rejuvenation” was aimed at meeting the electioneering promises to the people as well as complementing the developmental efforts of the state government.

The council chairman disclosed that the local government Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was N252 million in 2018, adding that stringent steps were being taken to increase it to impact on the masses.

“In this year, being the second lap of my administration, there is the need to ensure that we rejuvenate social-economic and infrastructural development activities in the local government.

“I wish to appeal that the proposal be given accelerated hearing to enable the executives implement its policies and programs in the overall interest of the people of the local government,” he said.

Receiving the budget, the Leader of the council’s legislature, Mr Kelvin Mohammed, assured the chairman of speedy passage of the budget.

“We the councillors shall prove ourselves to be worthy partners in the task of providing good governance to the people of Etsako West.

“We promise to cooperate effectively with the executive arm and request that they do not constrain the relationship,” he said.