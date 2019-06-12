Court Remands Cultists Over LNSC Officer’s Murder

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the remand of two alleged cultists, Monday Obasi and Yekini Moshood, in prison.

Obasi, 35 and Moshood, 34 were alleged to have murdered a Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps officer (LNSC).

The duo are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

Their plea was not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Salawu said that the defendant should be remanded in Ikoyi Prison pending the outcome of advice from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Salawu however, adjourned the case until July 11.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 21, at Aguda.

Olatunde said that the defendants, who are alleged cultists, had fatally shot an LSNC officer, one Monsuru Bolaji, leading to his death.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened the provisions of Section 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates death sentence for offender.