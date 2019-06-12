Council Boss Assures Security Agencies Of Better Collaboration

The Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, Mr Abdullahi Sabo, yesterday assured security agencies in the council area of better collaboration, to make the place crime free.

Sabo gave the assurance during an appreciation visit to the security agencies in the area on their efforts in protecting lives and property

According to him, as the chief security officer of the council, it is a privilege to serve the people with the fear of God, while delivering the dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

“Some challenges faced by security agencies will soon be a thing of the past, as my administration will do everything possible to address them.

“The welfare of men of the agencies cannot be undermined in ensuring vibrant service delivery,” he said.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Harrison Oruruo, expressed support for the council administration, saying that winning the fight against criminals is always a big motivation for the police.

Oruruo urged the chairman to support the division with patrol vehicles, and called for the establishment of additional police stations in areas with difficult terrains.

The DPO advised traditional rulers in the council area to form vigilante groups in their domain, to assist the police in crime fighting.

Also, the Divisional Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benedicta Kelechi, pledged the support of officers and men of the corps to the council.

She explained that the functions of the corps included the protection of critical national assets and registration of vigilantes.