Business Boom Imminent In Rivers Port

The premises of the Rivers State port would soon witness a boom in business activities as its upgrading has now made it investors’ haven.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said its port in Rivers is now more economically viable for investors and vessel owners to do business

The Port Manager, Rivers Ports, Abubakar Garba Umar, also said, the port has recorded more containers’ traffics now compared to other years, making it more investors friendly and safe to business community in line with international standard.”

Umar stated this while speaking during a visit by the leadership of the Energy and Maritime Reporters EMR, Port Harcourt Chapter.

He said when he assumed office as the port manager in 2016, he was charged with the mandate to restore the port to full capacity and attract investors and terminal operators to the port, adding that he embarked on a routine strategic interactive stakeholders forum aimed at sharing ideas, appraise operations, improve collaboration and proffer lasting solutions on likely challenges in Ports operations.

“We have been working with the mandate to restore the ports in Rivers State to full viability and sustainability”

“We created awareness on the viability of the port and we make investors to know that the port is safe for business and we also enhance security in and around the port by installing electronic devices to check pirate activities and other social crimes”, he said.

The port manager further said on assumption, he met a port that was unsafe for investors as vessel owners were scared of doing business with the port due to activities of sea pirates.

“The complaints before we came were that the ports were unsafe and full of danger and that nothing much was happening there. The port is now more viable, and safe for investors and other business communities.

“Rivers Port is now user friendly and safe for international business transactions in compliance with the ISPS Code” he stated.