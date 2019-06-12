Amunike, Tanzania Have Point To Prove At AFCON

Tanzania’s head coach, Emmanuel Amunike says that he and his players have changed their mindset ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Taifa Stars want to compete and prove critics wrong at the upcoming tournament which will be hosted by Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

Amunike is the first coach to guide Tanzania to the AFCON finals since 1980.

The former Nigeria international is looking to ensure that the Taifa Stars impress in their return to the competition.

“We have to now look at areas that we can enforce our game as a team, we have to change our mindset for us to go out there and compete,” Amunike told newsmen.

“What we are talking about now is that what impact can we bring to the AFCON which will commence.”

Tanzania are in Group C along with Senegal, Kenya and Algeria.