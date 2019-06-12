Abe Harps On Need For More Value On Education …Doles Out Laptops To Journalists, PHD Students

The immediate past Senator representing the Rivers South East District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe said there is need for the society to place more value and importance on education.

Abe who stated this during his end of term support programme for some outstanding journalists and Doctoral (PHD) students from his senatorial district also harped on a knowledge driven economy.

He however expressed regretted that Nigeria was beginning to glorify mediocrity at the expense of merit and giving less value to education, adding that, “there is a lot happening in the society that make people to conclude that education is not as valuable as they thought. But that must change for society to grow.”

He explained that his decision to give out the laptops was born out of his desire to appreciate the people of the Rivers South East, encourage academic excellence and promote efficiency.

According to him: “First is to appreciate the people of my senatorial district for the support, the privilege and the opportunity that they gave to me to represent them in the Senate.

“Secondly is to motivate scholars at every level to put in their best and to show appreciate to those who are taking the trouble to actually promote educational advancement and selflessly serving society”.

Senator Abe also said the gesture was to encourage a knowledge based economy in the society and urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the facility; just as he stressed the need for government at all levels to promote excellence in public service by investing more in education.

The colourful event was graced by an array of personalities, including media executives, of whom the Acting Editor of The Tide, Mr Amieyeofori Ibim heads of tertiary institutions and prominent politicians were present.

A Total of 14 journalists from the Senatorial district benefitted, while 70 Doctoral students, 10 from each of the seven local governments in the Rivers South East district also received the end of term support.

Two reporters from the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (The Tide), Beemene Taneh and Dennis Naku were among the outstanding journalists who received the Senator’s end term gift.

Beemene Taneh, Dennis Naku