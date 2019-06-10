Whistleblower Sues FG Over N1.9bn Commission Default

A whistleblower (name with-held), who exposed a secret account with a balance of $223million (N80.2billion) has sued the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation for failing to pay him the N1.9billion commission promised him for exposing corruption.

In a suit filed before an FCT High Court via a writ of summons dated June 7, 2019 by his lawyer, Aliyu Alemu, of Aliyu Alemu and Co, the whistleblower prayed the court to compel the Federal Government to fulfil its promise.

In the writ of summons, which was brought under the undefended list procedure (Order 4 Rule, Order 21 Rule 1 of the FCT High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2018), the plaintiff asked the court to order that he was entitled to be paid by the Federal Government and AGF, the sum of N1, 914, 794, 676 being the whistleblower reward accruing to him.

He also asked the court to direct the defendants to pay him the money immediately and order that a post-judgment interest in respect of the commission at the rate of 10 per cent per annum until the final liquidation of the N1.9billion.

The whistleblower also asked the court to order that the sum of N10million be paid by the Federal Government as legal fees for filing the court process.