Wed 2019: Groups Embark On Sanitation At Rumuokoro Markets

As part of activities to mark the 2019 World Environment Day, African Global Development For Positive Change Initiative (ADR) in collaboration with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Initiative, have embarked on a sanitation exercise round the Rumuokoro Market and its environs.

The exercise which started from the Rumuodoumanya Police Station to the Rumuokoro Market was witnessed by officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and that of the Nigerian Environmental Standard Regulation and Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The International President of ADI, Prince Dan Mbachi said that the exercise was to further create awareness on the importance of cleanliness. Prince Mbachi described the theme of this year’s World Environment Day which is “Air Pollution”, as apt, stressing that the celebration has underscored the need for the government to tackle all incidences of air pollution inthe country.

He particularly condemned the incessant burning of tyres and bushes as well as the activities of illegal bunkerers in the Niger Delta.

Prince Mbachi said that regular sanitation, especially the cleaning of gutters and drainages will make the air clean for breathing.

He also commended the Rivers State Government for inaugurating a technical committee to address the soot and stressed the need for those perpetrating the soot to be identified, arrested and punished to serve as deterrents to others.

According to him, the African Global Development for Positive Change Initiative (ADI) has been at the forefront in the campaign for environmental remediation in the Niger Delta, including Ogoniland as well as regular cleaning up of market places in the state.

Also speaking, Loretta Ahuokpeme of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Initiative, said that the exercise was to demonstrate to traders in the market on ways of keeping their surroundings clean.

Ahuokpeme also urged for a halt to indiscriminate dumping of waste, while a policy to check further production of plastics should be initiated.

According to her, people must clean their surroundings to make the air clean for breathing.

Also speaking, Mrs. Helen Ohaka of the State Ministry of Environment, said that the ministry will continue to encourage traders to keep market places clean.

Mrs. Ohaka also called on residents of the state to stop the indiscriminate burning of tyes and bushes to save the environment from further pollution.

A representative from the south south zonal office of the Nigerian Environmental Standard Regulation and Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Mr. Victor Odibia called on Nigerians to join the government on the fight against all forms of pollution in the country.

He also said that NESREA will continue to encourage efforts that will make the Nigerian environment free from pollution.