Speaker Tasks Legislature On Service

Barely two weeks after the 8th Session of the State House of Assembly held its valedictory, last week, the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike proclaimed the 9th Assembly Session.

The state governor tasked the legislators to join hands to transform the state, and to consolidate on the gains made in the first tenure, as he described the legislature as critical arm of government in democratic governance.

After the House was inaugurated, the 9th Assembly began proceedings in earnest. The first matter on the floor last Monday was the election of the House officers.

The election witnessed massive endorsement of Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani to preside over the 9th Assembly with Hon. Edison Ehie of Ahoada-East II coming in as the Deputy Speaker. Ehie who as a second term legislator replaced Hon. Marshall Uwom of Abua/Odual State Constituency, who ended his term with the 8th Assembly.

Speaking after he was elected for the second term, Rt. Hon Ibani thanked his fellow legislators for giving him the privilege to preside over the House again.

The Andoni State Constituency legislator described his emergence as providence,as he did not expect that he would be re-elected to lead the legislature.

Rt Hon Ibani thanked the governor and his colleagues for their support in the first term as speaker, and promised that his second term would be memorable, “The office of the Speaker is not a personal estate, it belongs to Rivers people and so whatever I will do to improve it, I will do”.

The Speaker further pledged that he would give participatory leadership, as he enjoined members to provide the necessary advise that would propel the House to greater heights.

Member representing Ogu/Bolo State Constituency, Hon Evans Bipie told newsmen after the 9th Assembly was inaugurated that he dedicated his return to the House to women of the constituency.

Hon. Bipi promised to make his office open and effective, while promising to make the womenfolk the main focus of his legislative business.

Last Thursday, the House reconvened to elect the remaining officers of the Assembly. They include the office of the Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip.

After the House was put to vote, Hon. Martins Amaewhule returned as Majority Leader, Hon Bariene Deeyah came on board as Deputy Majority Leader, while Hon. Bipi came back as Chief Whip. Major Jack also came back as deputy Chief Whip of the House.

The speaker after administering oath of office urged them to put in their best to ensure that the 9th Assembly succeeds.