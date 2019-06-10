S’Falcons May Not Survive Group Stage – Coach Whyte

Following the Super Falcons 0-3 loss to their Norway opponent in their first leg group stage match at the on-going 2019 FIFA World in France, Head Coach of Confluence Queens Kogi, Whyte Ogbondah has said that Falcons may not survive group stage in the tournament.

Coach Whyte who expressed his views shortly after the match which was played at the weekend said that it would not be easy for the Falcons to qualify from the group stage.

“The team may not come out among the tops in their group, should they continue with the dismal performance displayed at their first leg match. The group is tough and no team is an undergo they should prepare better for their next.

“It is imperative for a team to win their opening match and that can boost their moral, but the Falcons have lost their first match so the team should do well to work on the loopholes and improve on them”

The team is in group A alongside France, Korea and Norway.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons will play against Korea in their next match scheduled to hold 12 of this month, while their last group match would be against France on 17 of June.