RSG Approves RSU Campus Take Off …Tasks Lecturers On Research Breakthroughs

The Rivers State Government has approved the proposed expansion of the services of Rivers State University and has directed the immediate take off of the Emouha campus with two faculties.

The State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated this during the 31stconvocation ceremony of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo (RSU), in Port Harcourt last Saturday, 8th June, 2019.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike said the Ahoada campus would follow as soon as the necessary infrastructure is put in place.

“I assure you that these campuses will be developed to international standards with all the faculties they require to deliver more career opportunities and quality education services to our state and country,” Governor Wike stressed.

He said the state government under his watch would continue to invest a reasonable portion of available resources in human capital development to equip our youths with the right skills and competences to provide leadership and advance our individual and collective progress.

“For the first time in our development we have devoted 18% of our budget to fund human capital development. We are therefore happy with today’s graduation ceremony which greatly signifies the results of our consistent and responsive investments in valuable human capital development for our state and nation,” he further stressed.

Governor Wike urged the management of the university to go beyond the yearly ritual of graduating students and become a research based university in view of the important role universities play in the socio-economic development of states and nations.

Governor Wike enjoined the graduands to use their knowledge and skills acquired not only to advance their individual careers but also to build the state and make a difference in our society through hard work, creativity and commitment to their vision which must be clear and objective.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of RSU, Hon. Justice Iche Ndu (rtd) said with the support of Governor Wike, the Visitor, the Governing Council in conjunction with the Senate and Management have built and furnished the Faculty of Education Complex, College of Medical Sciences, established the faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences for the newly created Ahoada campus.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Blessing Didia who expressed delight at the re-election of Governor Wike for a second term said the University would award First Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters and Doctorate degrees to a total of 3,924 graduands.

According to him, the university has continued to maintain zero tolerance to social vices like cultism, examination malpractices, extortion of money from students as well as sexual harassment of female students by lecturers.

