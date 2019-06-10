Rivers  Retirees Commend Wike On Pensions Reform Bill 

Rivers State Civil Service retirees from July 2015 to June 2019 have commended the Rivers State Governor, Barr, Nyesom Wike, for signing into law the 2019 Pensions Reforms Bill.

In a goodwill message to the governor, signed by the coordinator, Mr Lucky Ati, the retiree stated that by signing the Pension Reform Bill into law, the governor has matched his words with action, pointing out that the law would eliminate all impediments mitigating against the payment of their entitlements.

Ati appealed to the governor to direct the immediate resumption of the biometric exercise that was suspended in the wake of the 2019 general elections.

The retirees also charged the agency responsible for the payment of their gratuities, monthly pensions and arrears to as a matter of urgency pay them to alleviate their sufferings.

They used the opportunity to congratulate the governor on his success at the last polls and his subsequent inauguration on May 29, 2019 for a second term in office. They thanked God that the choice and mandate Rivers people gave him were not subverted. They described him as the people’s governor due to his developmental strides and prayed God to equip him with strength and knowledge to successfully complete the task of building an egalitarian society.

Tonye Nria-Dappa